The school year has ended and Williamson County seniors are headed into their bright futures.
Valedictorians and salutatorians were at the top of their class; qualified for the highest Latin system honor at their school; scored at least a three on all Advanced Placement (AP) exams for the classes they were enrolled in; scored at least 75 percent on the exams in all International Baccalaureate (IB) classes they were enrolled in; and have completed at least 20 hours of community service.
Several schools have multiple valedictorians and salutatorians to honor.
"These students have excelled despite an unpredictable year, and now their work is being rewarded," said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. "We could not be more proud of these graduates, and we look forward to seeing what their futures hold."
Below is a list of all the Centennial High School students honored with these titles:
Valedictorian
Jacob Williams
Salutatorians
Sarah Cawthorne
Jadyn Fenton
Lia Milionis
