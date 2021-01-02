Concerns over rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages have led Williamson County Schools to announce that all schools in the district will start the second semester under the remote plan when students return from winter break Tuesday through next Friday.
In a letter sent to WCS families Friday, Communications Director Carol Birdsong pointed out that the number of COVID-19 cases has continued to rise in Williamson County since the start of winter break Dec. 18, with active cases increasing 25 percent since that date.
“We are also anticipating additional positive cases over the next few days and staffing shortages across the county as a result of the increased positive cases,” Birdsong’s letter read.
Small groups of students may be on campus during this time for instruction or due to lack of internet access at home.
• The School Aged Child Care program will not operate during this time.
• Friday, Jan. 8, will be a remote learning day, not an asynchronous day.
• Meals will be available to families and those order forms can be found on the district’s website or use the direct link to the form.
Teachers will be reaching out to families with Zoom links and additional information on Monday.
Meanwhile, Franklin Special School District teachers and students will be returning in person when the new semester begins Wednesday, according to a message on the FSSD website. Teachers meet Monday and Tuesday for professional learning and administrative days.
“We have been closely monitoring the community spread of COVID-19 with our county health partners and are aware that neighboring districts plan to go to remote learning for next week,” the message reads. “However, in the past, even when community spread has been high, our schools did not see a significant increase in COVID-related absences following extended time off.
“Based on the success of our previous experiences, the Franklin Special School District will return to school as planned. If COVID-related absences increase significantly, we would consider remote learning options for individual schools and grade levels at that time.”
