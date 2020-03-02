Arrington Fire and Rescue and Williamson Fire-Rescue responded to a school bus crash this morning involving a special education, wheelchair-accessible school bus.
A photo shared by AFR's Facebook page showed a head-on collision between the Williamson County bus and an SUV with both vehicles off the roadway.
According to the post, crews extricated a patient in the SUV but it unclear if the driver sustained any injuries.
According to Williamson County Schools Communication Director Carol Birdsong, no students were on board and she has not been told of any injuries to the unidentified bus driver.
It's unclear where exactly the crash happened or if the crash happened before or after the morning route.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sharon Puckett could not confirm any details of the crash in a phone call.
