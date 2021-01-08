Williamson County Schools has canceled school across the district due to hazardous travel conditions following snow in some parts of the county.
According to a WCS Twitter post, the cancelation also applies to WCS online students as well as traditional students who are on remote learning, although the district's School Age Child Care program will still operate at snow sites.
The district also reported that meal pick up will not be available today, and all traditional students are expected to return to WCS campuses on Monday, Jan. 11.
More information about WCS can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.