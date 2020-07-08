Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades recently presented $500 Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association scholarships to three college students in a program that assists the sons and daughters of full time employees at sheriffs’ offices across Tennessee.
According to a news release, the scholarships were awarded to Hickman County High School graduate Olivia Craft who will attend UT Martin this fall to study Elementary Education, as well as brothers Waylon and Wyatt Davis who graduated from Independence High School.
Waylon Davis is a senior at Middle Tennessee State University where he's studying Mass Communications and Wyatt Davis is a Sophomore at UT Martin where he his studying Business.
Craft is the daughter of WCSO Deputy Steve Craft while her uncle is WCSO Captain Jason Craft, and the Davis brothers are the sons of WCSO Fiscal Administrative Director Jennifer Davis.
