Can you submit candid group photos to the Home Pages for a Class of 2020 slideshow by school?
We need casual or candid photos provided by parents, i.e. pep rally, football games, debates, student class officers, sports, homecoming floats or courts, or any gathering of students. We want to get creative so don’t hold back your ideas. Student artwork could also be printed with permission.
A. Photos must be at least 300 pixels wide.
B. Deadline May 27
C. Photos can be .jpg or .png
D. Email all photos to info@williamsonhomepage.com
E. Subject Line: Name of High School – Senior Salute Photos
F. Mention your permission to print in the email.
The Home Pages do have sports photos for most schools but please feel free to submit others that have not been published and mention your permission to print in the email.
