Cheatham Central topped Creek Wood 67-58 in a tough tilt for a Tennessee boys basketball victory on November 22.
The Cubs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 37-28 advantage in the frame.
A halftime tie at 30-30 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
