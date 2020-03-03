Siegel painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Tullahoma's defense for an 87-67 win in a Tennessee boys basketball matchup.
The Stars drew first blood by forging a 21-10 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.
Siegel kept a 37-36 half margin at Tullahoma's expense.
The Stars took control in the third quarter with a 59-43 advantage over the Wildcats.
