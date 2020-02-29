Eagleville earned a convincing 80-60 win over KIPP Academy Nashville on February 29 in Tennessee boys high school basketball.
The Eagles moved in front of the Warriors 20-16 to begin the second quarter.
Eagleville's shooting darted to a 29-25 lead over KIPP Academy Nashville at the intermission.
The Eagles darted in front of the Warriors 52-44 to begin the fourth quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank.
