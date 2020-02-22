A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Fayetteville nabbed it to nudge past Eagleville 50-49 in a Tennessee boys basketball matchup on February 22.
The Eagles turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers put the game on ice.
The Tigers jumped over the Eagles 39-32 heading to the fourth quarter.
Fayetteville registered a 22-19 advantage at halftime over Eagleville.
The Tigers opened with a 9-8 advantage over the Eagles through the first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank.
