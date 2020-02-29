A tight-knit tilt turned in Central Magnet's direction just enough to squeeze past Hickman County 48-47 in a Tennessee boys basketball matchup.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Tigers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-19 fourth quarter, too.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Tigers and the Bulldogs locked in a 28-28 stalemate.
An intermission tie at 23-23 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.