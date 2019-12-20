LaVergne wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 54-45 victory over Rock Canyon in a Tennessee boys basketball matchup.
It took a 15-5 rally, but the Wolverines were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
The Jaguars enjoyed a 40-39 lead over the Wolverines to start the fourth quarter.
Rock Canyon proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 31-29 advantage over LaVergne at the half.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 15-15 duel in the first quarter.
