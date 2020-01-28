Early action on the scoreboard pushed McGavock to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Hillsboro 59-58 in a Tennessee boys basketball matchup on January 28.
It were a long ride home for the Burros, which saw their late lead disappear with the Raiders' 21-13 fourth-quarter performance.
The Burros had cause for optimism when they began the fourth quarter on top of the Raiders 45-38.
Hillsboro took a 33-26 lead over McGavock heading to halftime locker room.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
