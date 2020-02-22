No quarter was granted as McGavock blunted Hillsboro's plans 72-58 on February 22 in Tennessee boys high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for the Burros, who began with a 24-15 edge over the Raiders through the end of the first quarter.
McGavock registered a 38-29 advantage at halftime over Hillsboro.
The Raiders moved over the Burros 54-45 heading to the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Raiders outscored the Burros 18-13 in the final period.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.