A tight-knit tilt turned in Creek Wood's direction just enough to squeeze past Nolensville 87-80 in a Tennessee boys basketball matchup on February 29.
The Red Hawks' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 37-29 scoring edge over the Knights.
The Knights took the lead 51-50 to start the fourth quarter.
Creek Wood kept a 33-32 half margin at Nolensville's expense.
The Red Hawks drew first blood by forging a 22-17 margin over the Knights after the first quarter.
