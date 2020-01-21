Riverdale didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Stewarts Creek 52-46 on January 21 in Tennessee boys high school basketball.
The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the Red Hawks' spirited fourth-quarter performance.
The Warriors darted to a 40-26 bulge over the Red Hawks as the fourth quarter began.
Riverdale fought to a 22-18 half margin at Stewarts Creek's expense.
The Red Hawks started on steady ground by forging a 11-10 lead over the Warriors at the end of the first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.