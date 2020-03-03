Creek Wood collected a 70-52 victory over Fairview in a Tennessee boys basketball matchup on March 3.
The first quarter gave the Red Hawks an 18-7 lead over the Yellow Jackets.
Creek Wood opened a gargantuan 42-20 gap over Fairview at the intermission.
The Red Hawks stomped on in front of the Yellow Jackets 52-35 going into the fourth quarter.
The Red Hawks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 18-17 advantage in the frame.
