Mighty close, mighty fine, Webb wore a victory shine after clipping Dobyns Bennett 58-57 during this Tennessee boys high school basketball game.
The Feet put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Indians 18-11 in the last stanza.
The Indians came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Feet 46-40.
Webb's offense jumped to a 29-26 lead over Dobyns Bennett at halftime.
The first quarter gave the Feet a 13-12 lead over the Indians.
