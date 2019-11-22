Montgomery Bell fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 20-3 win over Memphis University during this Tennessee football game.
The Owls started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over the Big Red at the end of the first quarter.
Montgomery Bell opened a slim 6-3 gap over Memphis University at halftime.
The Big Red darted over the Owls when the fourth quarter began 10-3.
The Big Red avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 10-0 stretch over the final quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
