Columbia Central edged Stratford in a close 22-15 encounter in a Tennessee high school football matchup on October 25
The Spartans fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Lions would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
The Lions broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 15-7 lead over the Spartans.
The two offenses went grizzly bear in winter, hibernating through a scoreless second quarter.
Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter.
