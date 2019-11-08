Creek Wood wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 21-14 victory over Jackson North Side in a Tennessee high school football matchup on November 8.
The Red Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead over the Indians.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Red Hawks drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over the Indians after the first quarter.
Both teams were scoreless in the fourth quarter.
