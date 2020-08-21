Creek Wood built a comfortable first quarter advantage in a 28-21 win over Dickson County for a Tennessee high school football victory on August 21.
Dickson County's offensive output in the fourth quarter kept the fat lady from singing until the very end, but the effort still wasn't enough as Creek Wood pulled away for good.
The Red Hawks thundered in front of the Cougars 21-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 14-0.
The Red Hawks darted in front of the Cougars 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
