Giles County found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Stratford 17-14 in Tennessee high school football on November 15.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Spartans' finishing flurry, but the Bobcats swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.
The Bobcats enjoyed a modest margin over the Spartans with a 17-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Giles County's offense moved to a 10-7 lead over Stratford at the intermission.
The Spartans showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over the Bobcats as the first quarter ended.
