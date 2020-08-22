Grace Christian rolled past Zion Christian for a comfortable 47-6 victory in Tennessee high school football action on August 22. .
Grace Christian's command showed as it carried a 40-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lions' offense darted to a 13-6 lead over the Eagles at halftime.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the first quarter, with neither team scoring.
