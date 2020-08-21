With little to no wiggle room, Huntland nosed past Eagleville 36-27 on August 21 in Tennessee football.
There was no room for doubt as Huntland added to its advantage with a 23-8 margin in the closing period.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Eagles came from behind to grab the advantage 19-13 at halftime over the Hornets.
Eagleville started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Huntland at the end of the first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
