Knoxville Catholic charged Father Ryan and collected a 38-28 victory in a Tennessee high school football matchup on November 1.
The Fighting Irish drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Fightin Irish after the first quarter.
Knoxville Catholic's offense darted to a 10-7 lead over Father Ryan at the intermission.
The Fighting Irish's leg-up showed as they carried a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 14-14 draw, which were all the Fighting Irish needed.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank.
