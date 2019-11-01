A tight-knit tilt turned in Lebanon's direction just enough to squeeze past Rossview 17-10 in a Tennessee high school football matchup on November 1.
The Blue Devils put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning an 8-0 edge in the final period.
The Hawks jumped to pull ahead of the Blue Devils 10-9 as the third quarter horn sounded.
Rossview took a 10-3 lead over Lebanon heading to the intermission locker room.
The Hawks showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over the Blue Devils as the first quarter ended.
