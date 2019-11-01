It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Smyrna wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 24-21 over Stewarts Creek in Tennessee high school football action on November 1.
The Red Hawks turned up the heat in the final quarter, but the Bulldogs put the game on ice.
The Bulldogs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-14 lead over the Red Hawks.
Stewarts Creek came from behind to grab the advantage 14-10 at intermission over Smyrna.
The Red Hawks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Bulldogs 14-3 at the end of the first quarter.
