Summit stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 28-3 win over Page in Tennessee high school football on November 15.
The start wasn't the problem for the Patriots, who began with a 3-0 edge over the Spartans through the end of the first quarter.
Summit registered a 14-3 advantage at halftime over Page.
The Spartans pulled ahead over the Patriots when the fourth quarter began 21-3.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
