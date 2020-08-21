Summit wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 40-34 victory over Independence in Tennessee high school football on August 21.
Summit's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 13-0 scoring edge over Independence.
The Eagles darted to pull ahead of the Spartans 34-27 as the third quarter horn sounded.
Independence took a 21-6 lead over Summit heading to the intermission locker room.
Neither defense permitted a points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
