Smith County upended Sweetwater for a narrow 28-27 victory on November 8 in Tennessee football action
The Owls hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Owls and the Wildcats locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
Smith County's offense jumped to a 14-13 lead over Sweetwater at halftime.
The Owls opened with a 14-7 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank.
