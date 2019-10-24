Wilson Central didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Lebanon 23-22 in a Tennessee high school football matchup on October 24.
The Blue Devils fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Wildcats would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
The Wildcats' iNFLuence showed as they carried a 16-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Wilson Central's offense moved to a 10-7 lead over Lebanon at halftime.
The Blue Devils showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over the Wildcats as the first quarter ended.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
