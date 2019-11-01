York Institute broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Cannon County 15-8 in Tennessee high school football action on November 1.
It were a long ride home for the Lions, which saw their late lead disappear with the Dragons' 7-0 final-quarter performance.
Neither squad could muster a point in the third quarter.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to an 8-8 tie through the first quarter.
Both teams were scoreless in the second quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
