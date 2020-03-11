With little to no wiggle room, Arlington nosed past Brentwood 62-56 at Brentwood High on March 11 in Tennessee girls high school basketball action.
The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Bruins 21-18 in the last stanza.
The Tigers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-38 lead over the Bruins.
Brentwood took a 29-24 lead over Arlington heading to the half locker room.
The Bruins authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Tigers 15-14 at the end of the first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.