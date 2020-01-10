Blackman put together a victorious gameplan to stop Stewarts Creek 68-57 at Stewarts Creek High on January 10 in Tennessee girls high school basketball action.
The Red Hawks' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 27-15 by the Blaze.
The Red Hawks had cause for optimism when they began the fourth quarter on top of the Blaze 42-41.
Stewarts Creek took a 32-28 lead over Blackman heading to the half locker room.
The first quarter gave the Blaze a 16-12 lead over the Red Hawks.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.