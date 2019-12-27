Mighty close, mighty fine, Dobyns Bennett wore a victory shine after clipping Parkersburg 41-37 on December 27 in Tennessee girls high school basketball action.
The final quarter were decisive for the Indians, which climbed out of a hole with a 15-10 scoring margin.
The Big Reds enjoyed a 27-26 lead over the Indians to start the fourth quarter.
Parkersburg proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 19-15 advantage over Dobyns Bennett at the half.
The Big Reds showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-8 advantage over the Indians as the first quarter ended.
