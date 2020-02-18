Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Father Ryan passed in a 50-45 victory at Pope John Paul II's expense in a Tennessee girls basketball matchup on February 18.
The Fightin Irish avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-17 stretch over the final quarter.
The Fightin Irish broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-28 lead over the Knights.
The start wasn't the problem for the Knights, who began with a 23-21 edge over the Fightin Irish through the end of the first quarter.
