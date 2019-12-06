Grace Christian edged Battle Ground in a close 56-50 encounter in a Tennessee girls basketball matchup on December 6
The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-11 stretch over the final quarter.
The Lions' upper hand showed as they carried a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Grace Christian's offense darted to a 27-21 lead over Battle Ground at the half.
The Wildcats showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 5-2 advantage over the Lions as the first quarter ended.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.