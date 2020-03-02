Tullahoma edged Oakland in a close 52-47 encounter in a Tennessee girls basketball matchup on March 2
The Wildcats withstood the Patriots' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
The Wildcats' upper hand showed as they carried a 36-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
Tullahoma's shooting darted to a 25-24 lead over Oakland at the intermission.
The Wildcats drew first blood by forging a 12-9 margin over the Patriots after the first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
