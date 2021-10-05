Twenty-four hours after he had time to watch game film and digest the beating quarterback Ryan Tannehill and his offensive line took on Sunday, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel feels he knows who’s to blame: everyone.
As far as bad games go, Sunday was about as bad as it gets. Tannehill was pressured on 22 of his 54 drop backs, hit 14 times, sacked seven and seemingly scrambling for his life anytime he wasn’t operating out of the shotgun.
“[The Jets] brought pressure and we have to do a better job of picking up the pressure when somebody drops out and somebody comes,” Vrabel said. “We are always going to teach being firm in the middle of the pocket and trying to get some certain width to it so the quarterback can operate. Those are all things we need to improve on.”
Handling the opposing pass rush isn’t a one-off problem; it’s been an issue for the Titans all season. Tannehill entered Sunday as the fourth-most sacked quarterback in the NFL, and he left the game as the most-sacked QB (17).
When Tannehill isn’t under pressure, he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league. But when he’s having to scramble and work out of the pocket, his results are erratic at best, as was evidenced against New York.
When Tannehill had a clean pocket against the Jets, he completed 26 of 34 passes for 260 yards, a touchdown and a 107.5 passer rating. But when he was under pressure, he completed 4 of 15 passes for 38 yards and a 39.6 passer rating.
And those numbers aren’t just specific to playing against the Jets defensive front. According to Pro Football Focus, when Tannehill has a clean pocket this season, he has a passer grade of 96 – the highest of any QB -- but when he’s under pressure, he has a passer grade of 51 – 10th lowest among QBs with multiple starts.
The Jets defensive line took the Titans’ offensive line to task. According to Pro Football Focus, they generated 21 hurries, six unblocked pressures and 35 total pressures on 45 pass rush snaps. Simply put: Tannehill didn’t have much time to get rid of the ball, and when he did, he still took a beating.
“There were times where [the ball] needs to come out [quicker],” Vrabel said. “I think pocket presence is something I have always appreciated with Ryan, is his ability to stay in there, to slide, and deliver the football. To do that, we talk about having some room to do that, to have a firm pocket inside so that when he does slide away from one guy, he is not sliding into another. It all goes hand in hand. When we don’t convert or we give up a sack on third down, it is about everybody.”
Through four games, every member of the Titans’ offensive line has allowed at least one sack:
Taylor Lewan -- three sacks on 213 offensive snaps
Rodger Saffold -- one sack on 221 offensive snaps
Ben Jones -- one sack on 307 offensive snaps
Nate Davis -- three sacks on 320 offensive snaps
David Quessenberry -- three sacks on 319 offensive snaps
On Sunday, the Titans’ biggest liabilities were both tackles and right guard. Lewan allowed one sack and three pressures, Davis allowed one sack and nine pressures, and Quessenberry allowed three sacks and 11 pressures.
Once the offensive line starts faltering, it turns into a domino effect. If the Titans really want to play complementary football, fixing the problem up front is a good place to start.
“When the quarterback starts to get hit, then he wants to start getting rid of the ball sooner and then maybe guys aren’t open as quickly,” Vrabel said. “It is just this process, and we need everyone to come together like we do when we have successful plays.
“Hopefully we can…not get our quarterback hit and be able to make some plays there.”
If ever there were a game for the Titans to figure out what ails them, its Sunday against the 0-4 Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the fewest sacks in the NFL (five) and allow the fourth-most yards per game.
