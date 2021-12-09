There’s no question something has been a little off with Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill this season.
Keeping in mind the 33-year-old signal caller hasn’t had his full complement of weapons together at the same time for longer than a few quarters, Tannehill has drawn some heat from the Titans fan base after a noticeable spike in turnovers coupled with a quantifiable drop in QBR and passer rating.
But the silver lining — if there is one to be found — lies in the fact that Julio Jones and Racey McMath were both designated to return from injured reserve this week, adding two more weapons to the Titans offense that is noticeably weakened without star receiver A.J. Brown.
“[I’m] excited to get Julio back,” Tannehill said. “Have to build on things we have done in the past. It has been a little while since we threw/caught together. These practice reps will be huge. We got some practice reps on Monday which was nice. Excited to see him back out here making plays and looking good running. Like I mentioned, excited to have him back.”
A lingering hamstring issue has limited Jones to just six of Tennessee’s first 12 games. He has 21 receptions for 336 yards but has yet to find the end zone.
But what Jones brings to the table — when healthy — can’t be matched by another wideout on the roster, aside from Brown: size, speed, explosiveness and the ability to stretch the field.
In the games Jones has played, his big-play ability ranked among the NFL’s best. Jones is seventh in the league in both yards per reception (16) and yards before the catch per reception (11.6).
While the chemistry between Tannehill and Jones is still developing, the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver had three or more receptions in five of his six games, and he averaged 10 yards per target in four of them.
“He is a rare talent that has done it at a high level for a very long time,” Tannehill continued. “A guy with his speed, his size and his range, he can definitely make plays which he has shown at times this year. Hopefully we can get him back and get him going.”
Tannehill has as many interceptions this season (13) as he had his first two years as the Titans starter combined. He’s also been sacked 33 times through 12 games — a new career high with the Titans — and he has his worst passer rating (84.1) since his second year in the league.
Jones’ return should not only bring a sense of stability to a Titans passing attack that has been a mixed bag of unpredictability, but also provide a nice safety blanket for Tannehill.
Despite his shortcomings, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel acknowledged that everyone could do a little more to help out their QB, who’s arguably had to do more with less this year than any of his other eight NFL seasons.
“When we throw it, [we have to] take care of the quarterback, run good routes,” Vrabel said. “As far as [taking] chances, we are going to have to throw it on Sunday. We have to be very conscious of the decisions we make ... whoever has the football is going to make a good one. Sometimes when we turn it over it is the person holding the ball and sometimes there are other people that help contribute to that. Hopefully we can all focus on doing our job of taking care of the football or the person that has it.”
