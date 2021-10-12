It’s no secret that Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile thinks very highly of Scott Nichol.
The 46-year-old played for Poile from 2005-09 and was hired as the Predators’ head of player development after his retirement in 2013 and worked his way up to general manager of the Predators American Hockey League affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, in 2018.
On Monday, Nichol was promoted to assistant general manager of the Predators, joining a stable of assistant GMs that also includes Brian Poile and Jeff Kealty. Poile, David Poile’s son, oversees the hockey operations department, while Kealty heads up the team’s pro and amateur scouting.
Nichol will remain the GM of the Admirals in addition to his responsibilities with the Predators.
“In the last few years, he has taken on more and more responsibility — from running our player development to being in charge of our team in Milwaukee — and I feel this next step is right for both Scott and our organization,” Poile said in a release.
“When you combine Scott’s work ethic and foundational understanding of what it takes to work in the NHL, you can see why he has been able to be successful at this level. With Scott joining our two other Assistant General Managers in Jeff Kealty and Brian Poile, I’m proud of the homegrown management staff we have assembled.”
In Nichol’s two seasons in Milwaukee, the Admirals have a 77-38-19-5 record with an AHL regular season championship, a Central Division championship, and a Calder Cup Playoff appearance.
Twenty-one players from Nichol’s rosters have played for the Predators at some point over the last two seasons.
The Predators pride themselves on the high number of players on their roster who have come through Milwaukee — 12 to be exact. With Nichol in charge of running the farm team, his promotion with the Predators seemed like a seamless transition.
“I’m very excited and honored by this announcement,” Nichol said. “I think we have a really good management team here in Nashville, and we each bring a different skillset. I’d like to thank David for sharing his experience and knowledge with me. He has helped me work toward this point in my career, and he runs a team that has an inclusive environment with a lot of communication and trust.
“I’ve been very lucky to have been able to join the Predators organization after the end of my playing career, and I’m excited to see what the future has in store.”
