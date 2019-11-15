Jadyn Miller
Jadyn Miller, daughter of Jeff and Shara Miller, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Independence High School and a member of the Bowling Team. She is a lead bowler for the team. This season, she bowled a 177; a career high for Miller.
Miller said she started bowling as something fun to do with her friends her sophomore year. From there, she realized she wanted to compete.
When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said, “I am inspired by my friends and family who encourage me.”
Miller describes herself as hardworking, friendly, happy and positive. When she’s not bowling, she enjoys reading, cooking and spending time with her friends.
After graduating from IHS, she plans to go to college and then medical school. She is currently undecided as to where she will attend.
