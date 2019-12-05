Mason Dashiell
Senior
Mason Dashiell, daughter of Dana and Brad Dashiell, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Independence High School and a member of the Varsity Football Cheerleading Team. She holds the position of flyer on the team.
Dashiell didn’t start out her sport career in cheer. Up until 6th grade, she played basketball and softball. She said her mom encouraged her to try cheer to show school spirit.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “When someone tells me I can’t do it, or that I’m not good enough, it empowers me and motivates me to train and get better.”
Her dad is her top role model. She said, “he always pushes me to do my best and to never give up.”
IHS Cheer Coaches Grindstaff and Leonard said of Dashiell, “Mason has definitely grown the most throughout her high school years with us on Varsity cheer. She has put in the hard work, the extra hours, and it shows in how successful she has been at all the college tryouts and clinics she has attended and we couldn’t be more proud and happy for her!”
She describes herself as outgoing, kind and caring. When she’s not cheering, she enjoys singing, snowboarding and baking.
After graduating from IHS, she plans to attend either the University of Colorado or the University of Oklahoma. One day she hopes to become a sports broadcaster.
