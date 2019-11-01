Madison Greene
Junior
Madison Greene, daughter of Chip and Kriston Greene, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Independence High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Soccer Team. She plays the position of forward for the team. So far this season, she has scored 12 goals.
Greene started playing soccer when she was only four years old and said she has “loved the sport ever since.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “To continue to get better and a goal to play at a college level.”
One of her top role models and inspirations is her coach, Jim Browne. “[He] has always been there for me and has always pushed me to be a better player.”
IHS Soccer Coach David Cordero said of Greene, “Maddie has been a wonderful player to coach. She is constantly setting new goals for herself and has come up with clutch goals of all varieties all season. Her spectacular strike against Summit kept our season alive.”
She describes herself as dedicated, dependable and hard working.
After graduating from IHS, she plans to continue her soccer career at the collegiate level. She is currently undecided as to where she will attend.
