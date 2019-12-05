Zach Straubinger
Junior
Zach Straubinger, son of Kristi and Christian Straubinger, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Independence High School and a member of the bowling team. This season, he had a new top score of 197.
Straubinger said his friends introduced him to the sport and encouraged him to join the team.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Continue to get better, more consistent and get higher than my personal score each time."
His top role model is his father. “He is proud of me in everything I do… he teaches me discipline and determination in everything I come across,” he said.
He describes himself as caring, determined and funny. When he’s not bowling he enjoys playing football, basketball, and spending time with family and friends.
After graduating from IHS, he hopes to go to college and then medical school to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon.
