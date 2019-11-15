Emma Wilson
Junior
Emma Wilson, daughter of Barry and Angie Wilson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Independence High School and a member of the Varsity Cross Country Team. This season, Wilson was a top runner for IHS at the Voyles Classic, Cherokee Classic and Jesse Owens Classic. She competed in the All-Midstate Conference, on the All-Region Team, and in the State Championship where she finished 54th overall.
Wilson started running when she was in elementary school at an annual walk-a-thon. From there, she continued to become more and more competitive in the sport.
When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said, “I’m inspired by my hard-working teammates, coaches and my mom. I want to perform to the best of my ability to make my parents and coach proud, and to support my team.”
One of her top role models is her mother. “She never gives up. She is always hardworking and supportive of me. Even though she can be tough on me, she always helped me push myself to work harder and to be the best runner I can be.”
IHS Cross Country Coach Luke Finley said of Wilson:
Emma has shown tremendous growth over the last two seasons evolving into one of the top distance runners in Middle Tennessee. She finished as our number one runner in three different races this year and always finished in our lead pack. Emma enjoys hard work and never looks to cut corners. She understands her value to the team and always wants to carry as much responsibility as she can. She is a two-time all-region and two-time all-midstate runner and will likely be the senior anchor on the varsity as we move into the 2020 season.
When she’s not running, Wilson enjoys reading, drawing and sewing.
After graduating from IHS, she plans to go to college to study architecture.
