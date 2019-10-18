Jaxson Campbell
Junior
Jaxson Campbell, son of Mike and Courtney Campbell, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Independence High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the positions of wide receiver, free safety and forward for the team. He said the biggest highlight of the season so far was “coming out after halftime a stronger team against Franklin and then catching the touchdown that won the game in overtime.”
Campbell started playing tackle football when he was six years old. However, even before that, he said he remembers his mother teaching him to count to 100 by throwing him 100 balls every day.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I always want to do my best with what the Lord has given me. I don't want to bury my talents, but want to attempt to raise the standards for myself and everyone around me. I love sports, especially football!”
His biggest role models and inspirations are professional football players Russell Wilson and Tim Tebow, as well as David from The Bible. He said, “[Wilson] is an amazing QB and I admire the man he is on and off the field. I've read all of Tim Tebow's books and love his passion for competition, his leadership skills and his boldness for Christ. And then David from The Bible for his courage to fight a giant and for being a man after God's own heart.”
IHS Wide Receiver Coach Greg Burns said of Campbell, “Jaxson is one of the hardest working dedicated young men I've had the pleasure to coach. He has a football IQ that makes him unique among peers and comes to practice every day with unmatched passion and enthusiasm for the game. He is a tough young man who plays every snap on offense and defense. As a coach, I know every week he'll be ready to go no matter the opponent.”
Campbell describes himself as a Follower of Christ, intense, goofy and fun. When he’s not on the football field or competing in basketball or soccer, he enjoys playing board games, chess, listening to music and reading.
After graduating from IHS, he hopes to play football at Clemson and major in criminal justice to eventually have a career in the FBI.
