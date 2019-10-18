Keaten Wade
Sophomore
Keaten Wade, son of Valerie and Steve Wade, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a sophomore at Summit High School and a member of the Football Team. He plays the positions of running back, wide receiver and outside linebacker. He is also a member of the basketball team, which will start up again soon.
This season, he has had five sacks, 69 rushing attempts, 519 yards and five touchdowns.
Wade started playing football when he was only five years old with his father as his coach.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My mom cause she works hard and I wanna work hard for her.”
One of his biggest role models is his brother, Jalen. Jalen is a Naval Academy graduate. Wade said he looks up to him because of his success in life and that he wants to be like him.
When he’s not on the field in a game or practicing, Wade said he likes to spend his time hanging out with his friends.
After graduating from Summit High, he plans to play either football or basketball for a Division I college.
