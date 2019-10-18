Addie Johnson
Junior
Addie Johnson, daughter of Rob and Janet Johnson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Summit High School and a member of the Girls Soccer Team. She plays the position of goalkeeper for the team. This season, she had 50+ saves combined in games against Brentwood and Franklin High.
Johnson’s parents placed her in a YMCA soccer league when she was three years old, and she said since then, she’s been in love with it.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to push myself to be better every day and be the best I can be for my teammates.”
Her biggest role models are her parents, Rob and Janet. She said of them, “They constantly push themselves to be their best. They push me and help me when I’m struggling. They do so much for me and I just want to make them proud.”
Summit High’s Girls Soccer Coach Clay Watson said of Johnson, “Addie recently was named the District 12 AAA goalkeeper of the year. Addie serves as one of our team captains and is the backbone of our team.”
When she’s not playing soccer, she enjoys going to the lake, reading, working out and spending time with friends.
After graduating from SHS, she plans to continue playing soccer and pursue a career in engineering.
